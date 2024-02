Three weeks of gains for the national carrier’s stock evaporated seconds after the market opened.

SHARES of Singapore Airlines (SIA) tumbled as much as 9.4 per cent during early trading on Wednesday (Feb 21) after hitting a six-month high on Tuesday.

Investors took profit amid disappointment from the national carrier’s financial results for the three months ended Dec 31, 2023. Analysts were disheartened...