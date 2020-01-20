You are here

Hot stock: Surge in Ntegrator's trading volume prompts SGX query

Mon, Jan 20, 2020 - 3:10 PM
A SPIKE in the trading volume of Ntegrator International shares on Monday prompted a query from the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

Since the opening bell, Ntegrator, a regional communications network specialist and systems integrator, has maintained its position as the Singapore bourse's most heavily traded counter by volume.

As at 2.43pm, the Catalist-listed counter was trading at S$0.017, up 0.8 Singapore cent or 88.9 per cent with 192.7 million having changed hands.

The company's share price surged to an intra-day high of S$0.018 at 2.18pm, double Friday's closing price of S$0.009. The query from SGX was filed at 2.20pm on Monday.

Ntegrator most recently announced on Jan 2 that it had established a branch office in Myanmar. The move was funded by internal resources and is not expected to have a material impact on the group's net tangible assets per share and earnings per share for fiscal years 2019 and 2020.

