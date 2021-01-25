You are here

Hot stock: The Place Holdings shares surge 15.7%; receives SGX query

Mon, Jan 25, 2021 - 11:20 AM
yhuiting@sph.com.sg

SHARES of The Place Holdings (TPH) surged 15.7 per cent to 11.8 Singapore cents as at 10.38am on Monday, prompting a Singapore Exchange (SGX) query.

The counter hit an intraday high of 12.1 cents at 10.04am, an 18.6 per cent increase from its last closing price of 10.2 cents on Friday. More than 42 million shares had changed hands, at a total value of S$4.9 million.

No married deals were recorded in early trade, according to data from ShareInvestor.

SGX issued a query following the price hike, asking if the company was aware of any possible explanation for the trading activity, including any information not previously announced, or the public circulation of information by rumours or reports.

TPH was also asked to confirm its compliance with mainboard listing rules.

The counter's shares, at a record high of 12.1 cents, has grown 120 per cent in the past week, up from 5.5 cents last Monday.

