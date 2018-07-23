You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Venture Corp shares jump 9.1%, queried by SGX

Mon, Jul 23, 2018 - 2:46 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

ELECTRONICS manufacturer Venture Corporation was queried by the Singapore Exchange on Monday for unusual price movements in its shares.

As of 2.25pm, the stock was up $1.49, or 9.1 per cent, to $17.79. It opened at S$16.40 on Monday.

This is the second query sent by SGX RegCo in the past four months. The last query was on April 20, with Venture Corp in response saying it was not aware of any previously unannounced information that could influence trading activity.

Venture Corp has yet to respond to the latest query.

In April this year, Venture Corp shares sank after American tobacco giant Philip Morris said that sales of its "heat not burn" smokeless tobacco products were not growing as fast as expected. Venture is widely believed to make the IQOS (I Quit Ordinary Smoking) for Philip Morris, a pen-shaped battery-powered tobacco device designed to release a nicotine-containing vapour.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180723_YOCROWN_3508116.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore listing on the cards for Crown Group's Indonesia business

BT_20180723_LLWATERFPKV_3508119.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Firms tap Enterprise Singapore's expertise, connection for water projects in China

BT_20180723_MRNIKKO_3508214.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF

Most Read

1 Degrees of underemployment: fresh grads stuck in a bind
2 SingHealth hacked; records of 1.5m patients, including PM Lee Hsien Loong, stolen
3 SingHealth hack 'worrying' for Singapore but govt response lauded
4 Currency war erupts, threatening to ripple across global markets
5 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Keppel Corp, SembMarine, Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang, SMJ International
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Hawker centre.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore inflation rises to 0.6% in June, in line with expectations

Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: SembMarine shares fall after lower-than-expected Q2 earnings

BP_SGcbd_230718_1.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore-listed firms on share buyback spree in H1 2018

Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel, Ericsson unveil 5G pilot network trials for drones, self-driving cars in one-north district

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening