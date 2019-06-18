You are here

Hot stock: Y Ventures shares jump 22.5%, prompting 2nd SGX query in 3 months

Tue, Jun 18, 2019 - 12:31 PM
THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Tuesday queried Catalist-listed Y Ventures on “unusual price movements” in its shares after the counter surged in morning trade.

At the midday break on Tuesday, shares in the e-commerce and data analytics firm were trading at 12.5 Singapore cents, up 2.3 cents or 22.5 per cent, with 19.5 million shares traded.

It was one of the most heavily traded securities on the Singapore bourse for the morning.

In a filing on Tuesday, SGX asked Y Ventures whether it is aware of any possible explanation for the trading activity, including information not previously announced about events that are potentially material and price-sensitive, and whether the company is in compliance with Catalist listing rules.

The company’s latest exchange filing was made on May 21, when it announced that independent director Wong Sok Mei had quit as chairman of the audit committee and as a member of the nominating committee and the remuneration committee.

The query on Tuesday is the bourse operator’s second one issued to Y Ventures in the past three months.

On April 4, shares in Y Ventures soared 41.3 per cent or 2.6 Singapore cents to 8.9 cents, with 26.9 million shares changing hands. The counter hit a high then of 10 cents in intraday trading.

In reply to SGX’s query on April 4, the company had said it could not give a reason for the increase in share price and trading volume. It also confirmed it was in compliance with listing rules.

