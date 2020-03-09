You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hot stocks: Oil-related shares take beating after Riyadh sparks price war

Mon, Mar 09, 2020 - 11:41 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

rk_oilrefinery_090320.jpg
Singapore-listed oil-related stocks are facing large sell-offs on Monday after Opec (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) and its allies failed to agree to an output cut amid the Covid-19 outbreak.
PHOTO: REUTERS

SINGAPORE-LISTED oil-related stocks are facing large sell-offs on Monday after Opec (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) and its allies failed to agree to an output cut amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The inability to reach an agreement with Russia has resulted in a price war, with top exporter Saudi Arabia slashing crude for April delivery prices by US$4-6 a barrel to Asia and US$7 to the US. These are the largest cuts by Riyadh in the past two decades.

As at 10.50am on Monday, benchmark crude prices are down 25 per cent, with West Texas Intermediate skidding to around US$31 a barrel and Brent crude to US$34 a barrel.

"If a new production-compliance agreement between Opec and Russia is not reached soon, oil prices could speed down to and possibly through the lowest levels of 2015/2016," said AxiCorp chief market strategist Stephen Innes.

The local market's oil-related large caps are having a dismal session.

SEE ALSO

Saudis plan big oil output hike, starting price war

As at 11.15am, conglomerate Keppel Corp slumped S$0.45 or 7.2 per cent to S$5.77 while fellow rig builder Sembcorp Industries plunged S$0.14 or 7.9 per cent to S$1.63.

Sembcorp Industries unit, Sembcorp Marine, traded 9.5 Singapore cents or 9.4 per cent lower at 91.5 cents. Meanwhile, jet fuel trader China Aviation Oil fell S$0.08 or 7.4 per cent to S$1.00.

Among smaller-sector plays, upstream oil and gas counters were most heavily hit.

Rex International lost 4.6 Singapore cents or 26 per cent to 13.1 cents with 77.6 million shares changing hands, the most of the  Singapore bourse.

GSS Energy skidded 1.6 Singapore cents or 21.6 per cent to 5.8 cents, while AusGroup dropped 0.8 Singapore cent or 22.2 per cent to 2.8 cents.

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 9, 2020 11:43 AM
Companies & Markets

Accrelist: CPIB probing S$5,000 annual hongbao to unit's customer

A S$5,000 hongbao (red packet) to a customer was one of the focal points in a recent ...

Mar 9, 2020 11:38 AM
Energy & Commodities

Alaska LNG passes major permitting milestone, hurdles remain

[NEW YORK] A US energy regulatory report for Alaska Gasline Development Corp's proposed Alaska liquefied natural gas...

Mar 9, 2020 11:31 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets collapse as virus spreads, oil prices crash

[HONG KONG] Equity markets collapsed on Monday as the rapidly spreading coronavirus fans fears over the global...

Mar 9, 2020 11:30 AM
Transport

As one of China's 'Detroits' reopens, world's automakers worry about disruptions

[BEIJING] Automakers across the world face the possibility of extended supply chain disruptions as factories in...

Mar 9, 2020 11:19 AM
Transport

Covid-19: SIA cabin crew to wear surgical mask on board as safety precaution

[SINGAPORE] Cabin crew on the Singapore Airlines (SIA) are now required to wear surgical masks on board, with the...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.