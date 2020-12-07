Hot stocks: Singtel, Sea jump after digital-bank win; iFast, Razer sink

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
LISTED companies that were selected to set up digital banks in Singapore saw their shares rally to fresh highs, while those with failed bids, including iFast Corp and Razer Inc, tumbled on Monday.
Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel), whose alliance with fintech and ride-hailing giant...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes