Hot stocks: Singtel, Sea jump after digital-bank win; iFast, Razer sink

Mon, Dec 07, 2020 - 12:09 PM
Mon, Dec 07, 2020 - 12:09 PM

RHB, which has a "buy" call and S$3.10 target on Singtel, said it foresees an initial gestation period for the Grab-Singtel venture, with the impact to start from FY2021.
LISTED companies that were selected to set up digital banks in Singapore saw their shares rally to fresh highs, while those with failed bids, including iFast Corp and Razer Inc, tumbled on Monday.

Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel), whose alliance with fintech and ride-hailing giant...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for