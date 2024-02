One Town Center, one of Prime US Reit's assets in Florida. Analysts are speculating that news of Keppel Pacific Oak US Reit's recapitalisation plan could pose a "contagion risk" to Prime.

PURE-PLAY US office real estate investment trusts (Reits) took a beating on Thursday (Feb 15) morning, after Keppel Pacific Oak US Reit (Kore) announced it was suspending distributions to unitholders for two years as its leverage rose to 43.2 per cent as at end-2023.

Earlier, Kore’s manager also announced...