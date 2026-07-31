The Business Times
business-time-50

Hotel Properties Limited expects H1 net loss after negative impact from Middle East conflict

Borrowing costs remain elevated as a result of additional borrowings undertaken to fund new acquisitions

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Chloe Lim

Chloe Lim

Published Fri, Jul 31, 2026 · 06:52 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • HPL notes that ongoing conflict in the Middle East has affected the operating performance of its hotels and resorts.
    • HPL notes that ongoing conflict in the Middle East has affected the operating performance of its hotels and resorts. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Hotel Properties Limited (HPL) said on Friday (Jul 31) that it is expected to report a net loss for its half year ended Jun 30.

    This is mainly due to the adverse impact of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East on the operating performance of its hotels and resorts.

    Borrowing costs also remained elevated, mainly as a result of additional borrowings undertaken to fund new acquisitions.

    The company said further details of its financial performance will be furnished when it releases its unaudited financial results for H1 by Aug 14.

    Shares of HPL closed 0.7 per cent or S$0.03 higher at S$4.60 on Friday before the news.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Hotel Properties Ltd

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Yeoh Pei Xien is the youngest grandchild of Yeoh Tiong Lay, who founded Malaysian multinational conglomerate YTL Corporation.

    Yeoh Pei Xien: YTL’s third-gen scion with a pastor’s heart

    Grant Wee built Hideaway as a massage-and-bathhouse concept centred on solitude and recovery.

    UOB CEO’s youngest child Grant Wee turns burnout into a wellness business

    Online shopping has brought convenience and incredible range into the living room, allowing suppliers and brands to bypass department stores.

    From Yaohan and Galeries to Metro: The rise and fall of department stores in Singapore

    The hiring push comes as Singapore’s banks expand their wealth franchises across Asia.

    Singapore banks’ battle for wealth talent goes beyond private bankers

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More