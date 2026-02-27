Hotel Properties swings to H2 FY2025 loss of S$57.7 million, proposes dividend of S$0.04

It says that tourist arrivals grew in 2025, but that geopolitical, trade and interest-rate uncertainty could hurt the business environment

HPL recorded a net loss of S$46.2 million and a net loss per share of 11.74 cents in FY2025. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Hotel Properties Limited (HPL) on Friday (Feb 27) reported a net loss of S$57.7 million for H2 FY2025, reversing from a net profit of S$32.1 million the year prior.

Revenue for H2 2025 stood at S$364.2 million, an improvement from S$345.6 million in H2 2024.

The results translate to a loss per share of S$0.1174 in H2 2025, compared to earnings per share of S$0.0547 in H2 2024.

The board of directors has recommended a first and final dividend of S$0.04 per share, subject to shareholders’ approval.

In FY2025, the group recorded a net loss of S$46.2 million, compared to a net profit of S$27.2 million the year before.

Revenue went up by 7.2 per cent to S$742.7 million, from the S$692.9 million recorded in FY2024.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

Gross profit for FY2025 increased by 6.8 per cent to S$153.5 million from S$143.7 million the year before. The increase was attributed mainly to the opening of the Four Seasons Hotel Osaka in August 2024, said HPL.

Notably, the group had disposed of assets with net book value of S$2 million in FY 2025, more than the S$1.1 million in assets disposed of in the preceding financial year.

For FY2025, the group recorded a mark-to-market fair-value loss of S$16.3 million on long-term investments, higher than the S$1.5 million loss the preceding year. Finance cost also went up to S$108.2 million from S$105.6 million in FY 2024, mainly from higher borrowings.

The group announced the completion of the acquisition of a New Zealand-incorporated company, which owns the Intercontinental Auckland, for approximately S$140.9 million at the end of the financial year.

HPL said that while international tourist arrivals grew in 2025, uncertainty stemming from geopolitical risks, trade tensions and volatile interest rates could continue to affect the overall business environment.

Shares of HPL closed 1.6 per cent higher or S$0.08 to S$5 on Friday.