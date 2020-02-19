Hotel, retail complex impacted by Covid-19: Bund Center Investment

BUND Center Investment said on Wednesday that business at its six-storey Golden Center retail complex in Ningbo and the five-star Westin Bund Center Shanghai has been impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak.

The group said: "The company's subsidiaries had implemented a temporary closure of the Golden Center in Ningbo since the Chinese New Year holidays until to-date in compliance with the mandatory directives issued by the local authorities in the People's Republic of China."

From the middle of February, it also implemented a temporary freeze on in-room reservations and F&B operations of the Westin Bund Center Shanghai.

"These imperative measures including Bund Center Office Tower are in compliance with the advice of the Chinese local authorities to help prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus for the health and safety of all employees, tenants, guests and visitors."

The group added that it will stay in close communication with the local Chinese authorities to stay abreast of the latest developments. "The reopening of the above will be announced at the appropriate time in due course," it said.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

Meanwhile, the group has stepped up the cleaning and disinfection of facilities.

The group added: "As the situation relating to the spread and containment of the Covid-19 virus remains uncertain and fluid, the group will continue to monitor the impact the crisis may have on its business operating performance."

Bund Center shares rose 1.5 Singapore cents or 2.66 per cent to S$0.58 on Wednesday.