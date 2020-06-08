Hotelier Amara Holdings expects 'severe' hit on earnings this year

Get our introductory offer at only
AMID global travel restrictions and safe-distancing measures, property developer and hotelier Amara Holdings expects its financial performance for 2020 to be "severely impacted" from a broad weakness across all business segments, but it remains "optimistic" about the hotel industry’s prospects...
