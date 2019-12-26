Hotung's investee company Crystalvue lists on Taipei Exchange

MAINBOARD-LISTED Hotung Investment Holdings' investee company, Crystalvue Medical Corporation, has listed on the Taipei Exchange on Dec 25, the venture capital investment group said on Wednesday.

Crystalvue's initial public offering share price was set at NT$58.80, according to a Taiwan Stock Exchange media statement.

Taiwan-based Crystalvue engages mainly in the research, development, manufacture and sale of ophthalmic diagnostic medical devices.

It is also the sole distributor of a brand of gastrointestinal endoscopic disposable devices.

It has developed its own eye diagnostic products such as the fundus camera and automatic non-contact tonometer.

Shares of Hotung Investment remained unchanged at S$1.74 as at 9.38am.