Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed

Mon, Jun 24, 2019 - 12:23 PM
Jannie Chan Siew Lee had her appeal against a bankruptcy order dismissed by the High Court on Monday. The co-founder of mainboard-listed luxury timepieces retailer The Hour Glass will not be able to put the bankruptcy order on hold as a result.
Arguing in person, the 74-year-old failed to persuade Judicial Commissioner Dedar Singh Gill to overturn the assistant registrar's decision on May 27 to grant licensed moneylender SME Care's petition to make her a bankrupt over S$4.15 million overdue debt.

A bankrupt faces disqualification from appointments including as a director, trustee or personal representative, as well as prohibitions such as no overseas travel without prior permission from the official assignee or private trustee administering the bankrupt’s affairs while he or she remains undischarged.

Ms Chan is no longer a director at The Hour Glass, but she told the media recently that she remains an adviser to the company she co-founded with her ex-husband. And she still holds stakes in the luxury retailer.

SME Care gave a loan of S$500,000 to one of Ms Chan's company JASC in July 2012, secured by a mortgage of two shops JASC owned as well as a personal guarantee by Ms Chan.

JASC defaulted on the debt repayment - despite the interest rate having been subsequently reduced from 7 per cent to 5.2 per cent per month.

The mortgaged properties were sold but the proceeds were not sufficient to discharge the debt.

Ms Chan being the guarantor was asked to make good the amount owed, which had ballooned to S$3.69 million by September 2017.

The debt in question now stands at more than S$4.15 million.

SME Care is represented by Muralli Rajaram and Gabriel Peters of K&L Gates Straits Law in the bankruptcy application.

 

