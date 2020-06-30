You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hour Glass Group clocks best result with S$76.2m earnings for FY2020

Tue, Jun 30, 2020 - 5:50 AM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

Singapore

LUXURY watch retailer The Hour Glass Group has clocked its best performance to date, as it reported earnings of S$76.2 million for the full year ended March 31.

The listed retailer's net profit rose 8 per cent year-on-year, helped by stronger income in the first-half of...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 30, 2020 08:27 AM
Government & Economy

US 'Golden State Killer' pleads guilty to 13 murders, confesses to almost 50 rapes

[LOS ANGELES] A US former policeman dubbed the "Golden State Killer" pleaded guilty to 13 murders Monday, as well as...

Jun 30, 2020 08:25 AM
Garage

Robotics startup Botsync bags seed funding from Wong Fong, Seeds Capital

SINGAPORE-BASED robotics startup Botsync has bagged an undisclosed amount of seed funding in a round jointly led by...

Jun 30, 2020 08:17 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher after US rally

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday after US and European markets bounced back on optimism over post-...

Jun 30, 2020 08:00 AM
Garage

BlueRed Partners leads US$18m round in cyber security startup Cynet

SINGAPORE-BASED BlueRed Partners has led a US$18-million, extended Series B fundraising in US-based cyber security...

Jun 30, 2020 07:11 AM
Technology

Australia to invest more in cyber security, hire specialists

[SYDNEY] Australia will invest A$1.35 billion (S$1.3 billion) in cyber security, including recruiting more...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.