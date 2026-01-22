Market watchers caution that heavy speculative bets could trigger price corrections if sentiment falters

Industry observers note that gold’s record rally from 2025 has continued to piggyback on a slew of structural factors, including investor risk-hedging. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Gold steadied on Thursday (Jan 22), paring early losses after US President Donald Trump dialled back threats to impose tariffs on European nations.

Trump said a “framework of a future deal” over Greenland had been made during talks with Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte, though uncertainty remains over the deal’s specifics.

Gold pierced the US$4,800 mark on Wednesday, hitting a new high of US$4888.21. Consecutive gains were fuelled by concerns over the US’ bid to annex the Danish territory; the precious metal is up about 5 per cent this week.