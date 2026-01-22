The Business Times
SUBSCRIBERS

How high can gold go after breaking US$4,800? Some analysts say US$7,000

Market watchers caution that heavy speculative bets could trigger price corrections if sentiment falters

Summarise

Benicia Tan

Published Thu, Jan 22, 2026 · 08:48 AM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Industry observers note that gold’s record rally from 2025 has continued to piggyback on a slew of structural factors, including investor risk-hedging. 
    • Industry observers note that gold’s record rally from 2025 has continued to piggyback on a slew of structural factors, including investor risk-hedging.  PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Gold steadied on Thursday (Jan 22), paring early losses after US President Donald Trump dialled back threats to impose tariffs on European nations. 

    Trump said a “framework of a future deal” over Greenland had been made during talks with Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte, though uncertainty remains over the deal’s specifics. 

    Gold pierced the US$4,800 mark on Wednesday, hitting a new high of US$4888.21. Consecutive gains were fuelled by concerns over the US’ bid to annex the Danish territory; the precious metal is up about 5 per cent this week. 

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    GoldDonald TrumpGreenlandTariffsprecious metalsCommodities

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More