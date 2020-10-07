How many firms under JM could be staring down the barrel of liquidation?

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
FROM the get-go, the corporate rescue of debt-hit ZenRock Commodities Trading had seemed like a long shot.
The trader of crude oil and petroleum products counted oil majors and China refineries as customers. And it had faced severe financial strain earlier this year as...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes