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HPH Trust’s H1 earnings jump to US$62.6 million

Its DPU for the period is flat at HK$0.05

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Chloe Lim

Chloe Lim

Published Tue, Jul 21, 2026 · 06:26 PM
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    • Combined container throughput at the Kwai Tsing terminals in Hong Kong fell 5%, primarily due to lower transhipment cargoes.
    • Combined container throughput at the Kwai Tsing terminals in Hong Kong fell 5%, primarily due to lower transhipment cargoes. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    [SINGAPORE] Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (HPH Trust) posted an 85 per cent surge in net profit to HK$490.5 million (US$62.6 million) for its first half ended Jun 30, from HK$265.1 million in the previous corresponding period.

    The trust also declared a distribution per unit (DPU) of HK$0.05 a unit for the half-year, unchanged from the year-ago period, in a bourse filing on Tuesday (Jul 21).

    Revenue and other income for the period rose 9.5 per cent to HK$6.2 billion, from HK$5.7 billion in H1 FY2025.

    Earnings per unit stood at HK$0.0563 in H1 FY2026, up from HK$0.0304 in the same period a year earlier.

    Container throughput – referring to the amount of materials and data the system processes – at Yantian International Container Terminals (YICT) in Shenzhen increased by 10 per cent.

    This was driven by an increase in laden export, inbound empty and transhipment cargoes.

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    However, combined container throughput at the Kwai Tsing terminals in Hong Kong fell 5 per cent, primarily due to lower transhipment cargoes.

    Other operating income surged by more than five times year on year to HK$234.8 million. This came on the back of a disposal gain on land expropriation, a higher exchange gain largely arising from the revaluation of YICT’s yuan-denominated financial assets, and higher government subsidies.

    Looking ahead, the trust’s manager noted that the port industry continues to face volatility from geopolitical tensions, evolving trade policies and security concerns affecting services through the Suez Canal.

    It added that a lack of clarity over US tariff policies may have an impact on cargo flows, while end-market confidence in both the US and Europe remains subdued, which may affect global trade demands.

    The counter ended Tuesday 1.6 per cent or US$0.003 lower at US$0.189, before the announcement.

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