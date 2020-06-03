You are here

HR manager in Hyflux subsidiary charged with corruption

Wed, Jun 03, 2020 - 2:42 PM

[SINGAPORE] The human resource manager of a Hyflux subsidiary has been charged with corruption on Wednesday.

Khoo Chen Ee, 36, a manager in Hydrochem, is accused to have received or agreed to receive about S$7,000 in "rewards" on three occasions between August and December 2018 from the director of Leeds HR Solution, Elumalai Selvakumar.

Hydrochem is the predecessor of Hyflux. It was set up by Hyflux founder Olivia Lum in 1989 and became a wholly-owned subsidiary when Hyflux was incorporated in 2000 ahead of its public listing. The beleaguered water treatment firm is currently under criminal investigation for suspected false and misleading statements, as well as non-compliance with accounting standards.

Khoo, a permanent resident, said in court on Wednesday that he intends to plead guilty. He will be back in court on June 26.

Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) did not say whether Mr Elumalai is facing any corruption charge, but it warned that businesses should have a level-playing field to advance their interests and engage in honest competition.

CAD, MAS and Acra launch joint probe into Hyflux and its directors

"Individuals who resort to corrupt means to advance business interests will have to face the full consequences of the law," it said in a statement.

Those convicted of a corruption offence can be fined up to S$100,000 or sentenced to jail of up to five years or to both.

THE STRAITS TIMES

