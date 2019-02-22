You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

HRnetGroup full-year profit rises 16.6% to S$48.2m

Fri, Feb 22, 2019 - 8:40 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

ak_hrg_2202.jpg
Looking ahead, HRnetGroup noted that political uncertainties and trade tensions will pose a challenging environment with impending slowing economic growth.
PHOTO: ST FILE

MAINBOARD-listed recruitment firm HRnetGroup on Friday posted a 16.6 per cent rise in full-year net profit to S$48.2 million from S$41.3 million a year ago, as revenue grew 9.3 per cent to S$428.5 million. 

This translated to an earnings per share of 4.77 Singapore cents, up from 4.59 cents last year. 

HRnetGroup added that its revenue growth was partially due to acquisitions completed in the second half of the year. These include REForce in China, HRnetRimbun in Jakarta, and Career Personnel in Hong Kong. Taken together, these new business units contributed S$4.4 million in revenue and S$2.9 million in gross profit, HrnetGroup said. 

Directors of the company have recommended a final dividend of 2.8 Singapore cents per share for FY2018, subject to shareholders approval at an annual general meeting to be convened. This is up slightly from the 2.3 Singapore cents per share paid out last year. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Looking ahead, the group noted that political uncertainties and trade tensions will pose a challenging environment with impending slowing economic growth. 

Nonetheless, the recruiting firm is of the view that pockets of opportunities remain within new geographical markets and segments. The company added that it will continue to expand in more regions and will target to sustain its current level of growth. 

Shares in HRnetGroup closed at 78.5 Singapore cents apiece on Thursday, up 0.64 per cent, or 0.5 cent. 

Companies & Markets

OCBC profit down 11% to S$926m for Q4; to pay out 23 Singapore cents/share

Nordic Group clinches S$12.9m of contracts for capital projects and maintenance

UOB Q4 profit up 7% to S$916m

2019 M&As may still top 2018's, with property dominating deals

There's still room for 'calculated risks', says Kwek

Best World gets permission to extend trading halt

Editor's Choice

SL_cl_220219_3.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

2019 M&As may still top 2018's, with property dominating deals

BT_20190222_YOCDLVIEW_3703740.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

There's still room for 'calculated risks', says Kwek

BT_20190222_VIFTA_3703821.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Trade between EU and Singapore crosses 100b euros; further boost expected from FTA

Most Read

1 DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers
2 Thai police seek to prosecute leader of anti-junta party popular with young
3 DBS to merge retail equities trading into bank by year-end
4 Reits sector gets big boost from lifting of sunset clause on tax exemption
5 BBR warns of 2018 loss
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_uob_220219_28.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB Q4 profit up 7% to S$916m

ak_ocbc_2202.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC profit down 11% to S$926m for Q4; to pay out 23 Singapore cents/share

BT_20190222_VIFTA_3703821.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Trade between EU and Singapore crosses 100b euros; further boost expected from FTA

SL_cl_220219_3.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

2019 M&As may still top 2018's, with property dominating deals

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening