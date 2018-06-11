You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

HRnetGroup inks deal on acquisition of 51% stake in executive search business in China

Mon, Jun 11, 2018 - 9:04 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

HRNETGROUP Limited has on June 9 entered into definitive agreements relating to its January 2018 acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in REForce (Shanghai) Human Resources Management Consulting, it said on Saturday.

In a filing with the Singapore Exchange, HRnetGroup said that the terms of the sale included a share purchase agreement and shareholders agreement, and that the satisfaction of the consideration has been agreed to comprise three tranches.

REForce will operate the three-year old executive search business in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou and Suzhou. Suzhou will be HRnetGroup's fourth city of operation in mainland China and its 12th location globally.

REForce is led by a team of owner-managers that jointly hold the remaining 49 per cent stake in the joint venture company. It has 68 employees and specialises in mid-senior level recruitment in sales and marketing, operations and financial services, among others.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Madeline Wan, group business leader and senior general manager of the Greater China and Japan businesses for HRnetOne said: "With this acquisition and others going forward, we will continue to grow our North Asian footprint as intended at IPO (initial public offering).” 

HRnetGroup shares last traded at S$0.84 on Friday before the announcement.

Companies & Markets

Singapore shares open higher on Monday; STI up 0.5% to 3,452.62

Stocks to watch: Chew's Group, First Sponsor, HRnetGroup

The Singapore stocks to watch amid Trump and Kim's historic meet

China Environment CFO resigns after 6 months on the job

First Sponsor unit disposes Dutch hotel stake for for 6.88m euros

Going the distance in director development

Editor's Choice

BP_semiconductor_110618_2.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Technology

No swan song for Singapore semiconductors

BP_Lee_110618_8.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore-North Korea trade can grow if UN sanctions are lifted, says PM

BT_20180611_UWSUMMIT11K1QD_3466903.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump-Kim summit: S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting

Most Read

1 S'pore seeking arrest of Jho Low in 1MDB scandal since 2016
2 Jervois Hill bungalow sold for record S$2,729 psf on land area
3 Kim, Trump expected to arrive in Singapore on Sunday
4 Singapore has sought Interpol help to find, arrest Jho Low since 2016: Singapore authorities
5 Broker's take: CGS-CIMB says Trump-Kim and 3,000 reporters a boon for hospitality
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_KimTrump_110618_7.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Business leaders cautiously optimistic on Trump-Kim meet

BP_semiconductor_110618_2.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Technology

No swan song for Singapore semiconductors

Jun 11, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Chew's Group, First Sponsor, HRnetGroup

file70is25ntqw81iry3ofzm.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Stocks

The Singapore stocks to watch amid Trump and Kim's historic meet

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening