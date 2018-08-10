You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

HRNetGroup Q2 profit jumps 78% to S$13m

Fri, Aug 10, 2018 - 1:12 PM
jaccheok@sph.com.sg@JacCheokBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED recruitment firm HRNetGroup on Friday posted a second quarter net profit of S$13 million, up 78 per cent from S$7.3 million the year ago.

The increase in net profit was attributed to the implementation of the 88GLOW Plan in June 2017, which saw the acquisition of certain co-owners’ stakes, said HRNetGroup.

Revenue for the three months ended June 30 rose by 10.8 per cent to S$108 million from S$97.4 million last year on strong performance in professional recruitment in North Asia and Singapore.

Earnings per share came to 1.29 Singapore cents, up from the previous year's 0.73 cents.

No dividends have been declared for the period.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,286, down 1.2% on day

Brokers' take: DBS upgrades CDL to 'hold'; OCBC keeps 'hold', raises fair value to S$9.81

NeraTel bags S$11.8m worth of new contracts

Global Invacom Q2 profit down 76% on slower satellite equipment orders

Stocks to watch: Ezion, Geo Energy, CDL, Noble, Nera Telecommunications

Geo Energy completes first coal shipment from TBR mine to China steelmaker Tsingshan

Editor's Choice

BP_Koufu_100818_7.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Stocks of F&B players can be a defensive play

BP_India_100818_8.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Startups

For Singapore startups, India is a land of fintech opportunities

BT_20180810_YCVICTOR_3527986.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Life & Culture

'Lucky accident' led him to find home here

Most Read

1 Latest cooling measures to bite harder than earlier ones: CDL
2 Singtel Q1 profit down 7% on weaker results from Airtel, Telkomsel
3 White guy outside, Singaporean inside
4 Stocks to watch: Singtel, CapitaLand, CDL, StarHub, Yangzijiang, Vard Holdings
5 Business prospects dim for second half; small firms to be badly hit
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_NOBLE Group_100818_43.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble to hold special general meeting on Aug 27 to approve restructuring plan

BP_SGshop_100818_76.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's retail takings up in June, buoyed by motor vehicle sales

Aug 10, 2018
Banking & Finance

2 in 3 SMEs likely to go cashless by 2023: OCBC poll

BP_Noble_100818_44.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Ezion, Geo Energy, CDL, Noble, Nera Telecommunications

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening