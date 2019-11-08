You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

HRnetGroup Q3 profit down 4.9% to S$12m after revaluation of securities

Fri, Nov 08, 2019 - 8:20 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

HRNETGROUP's third-quarter net profit declined 4.9 per cent to S$12 million from S$12.6 million a year ago, the mainboard-listed firm said in a bourse filing on Friday morning.

Excluding the effect from revaluation of marketable securities, net profit rose 3.1 per cent to S$12.7 million versus S$12.3 million in the year ago period.

For the quarter ended Sept 30, earnings per share was 1.19 Singapore cents, down from 1.25 cents.

Revenue rose 1.6 per cent to S$106.7 million from S$105 million, following stronger North Asia contributions.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

No dividend was declared for the quarter, same as a year ago.

SEE ALSO

FLT's DPU may be up or down, depending on choice of currency payout

North Asia saw a 5 per cent year-on-year growth in terms of gross profit, contrasting a 11.3 per cent drop in Singapore, said the staffing and recruitment firm.

North Asia’s contribution to gross profits was  a record 47.4 per cent while Singapore fell below 50 per cent for the first time to 48.9 per cent in the third quarter.

HRnetGroup said the low growth in Singapore's economy dragged business sentiments, with Singapore revenue dropping 3.7 per cent to S$74.2 million.

"Our focus on penetrating more resilient sectors, coupled with the expansion of our flexible staffing brand RecruitFirst, have helped to offset some pressure from the lacklustre demand in the professional recruitment segment," said Adeline Sim, executive director of HRnetGroup.

HRnetGroup shares closed up S$0.005 or 0.8 per cent to S$0.60 on Thursday.

Companies & Markets

9-year threshold for IDs: Limited pool a hurdle to board renewal

Scant bond returns will divert investors to equity: JP Morgan

Peer review of reports on EHT's Queen Mary in the works

Genting Q3 profit dips; ploughs on with RWS 2.0

Simon Keswick to retire from Jardines family business at 77

SPH Reit takes A$670m stake in South Australia mall

BREAKING

Nov 8, 2019 08:20 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on trade optimism

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street on hopes of a China-US trade deal,...

Nov 8, 2019 08:18 AM
Government & Economy

Former NYC mayor Bloomberg preparing presidential run: US media

[NEW YORK] Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg is preparing to enter the crowded race to become the Democratic...

Nov 8, 2019 07:46 AM
Banking & Finance

Singapore and Shanghai now threaten Hong Kong's status as financial hub

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong has long defied predictions it'll lose its stature as Asia's top international financial...

Nov 8, 2019 07:36 AM
Life & Culture

Music by the numbers: scientists reveal a secret to great song writing

[WASHINGTON] What makes some music so enjoyable, and can science help us engineer the perfect pop song?

Nov 8, 2019 07:28 AM
Banking & Finance

Singapore wants to become an Asian hub for digital banks: MAS

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's welcome mat to virtual banks is going beyond its own shores.

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly