HRnetGroup says it owns 25.02% of Staffline voting rights

HRnetGroup announced on Friday night that it currently owns 25.02 per cent of the total voting rights of Staffline, a workforce recruitment and training group that is on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) of the London Stock Exchange.

This makes Staffline an associate company of HRnet.

Staffline provides services mainly in the United Kingdom and Eire to both government and commercial customers. It was set up in 1986 and admitted to AIM in 2004.