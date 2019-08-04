You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

HRnetGroup says it owns 25.02% of Staffline voting rights

Sun, Aug 04, 2019 - 7:08 PM

HRnetGroup announced on Friday night that it currently owns 25.02 per cent of the total voting rights of Staffline, a workforce recruitment and training group that is on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) of the London Stock Exchange.

This makes Staffline an associate company of HRnet.

Staffline provides services mainly in the United Kingdom and Eire to both government and commercial customers. It was set up in 1986 and admitted to AIM in 2004.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

KLW warns of Q1 net loss on weaker sales in door business

Singapore banks brace for rate impact

Tech firms, manufacturers at front line of trade war escalation

OCBC waits on Chinese regulators for acquisition strike

UOB banking on going digital in Asean with TMRW; Q2 profit is up 8%

Utico gives Hyflux up to Aug 16 to ink a definitive deal

Editor's Choice

BT_20190803_SPBEE_3853518.jpg
Aug 3, 2019
Garage

honestbee applies for court protection; eyes conversion of over US$180m debt into equity

nz_atm_030820.jpg
Aug 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks brace for rate impact

nz_hyflux_030823.jpg
Aug 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Utico gives Hyflux up to Aug 16 to ink a definitive deal

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190803_PGONE3_3852923.jpg
Aug 3, 2019
Brunch

Fault lines: A look at defect resolution in condos

BT_20190803_SPBEE_3853518.jpg
Aug 3, 2019
Garage

honestbee applies for court protection; eyes conversion of over US$180m debt into equity

nz_atm_030820.jpg
Aug 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks brace for rate impact

BT_20190803_TECH3_3853553.jpg
Aug 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tech firms, manufacturers at front line of trade war escalation

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly