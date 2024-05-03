HSBC appoints ex-Citi banker as new Singapore head of global banking

HSBC has appointed Gilbert Ng, former head of corporate banking at Citigroup, as its new head of global banking for Singapore. The appointment was effective from Thursday (May 2).

Ng succeeds Priya Kini, who assumed the position of head of Singapore commercial banking at HSBC earlier this year. In his new role, Ng is responsible for driving the global banking strategy and franchise growth, as well as supporting the bank’s advisory, financing and transaction banking solutions for major clients in Singapore.

He reports functionally to Christina Ma, head of global banking for the Asia-Pacific, and at country level to Wong Kee Joo, chief executive officer of HSBC Singapore.

Having spent more than 17 years at Citigroup, Ng has extensive corporate finance and risk management experience. He also has a strong client network that spans local and multinational corporations, the public sector and financial institutions in Singapore.

Wong noted that Ng’s track record in building a resilient client coverage business will accelerate HSBC’s growth in Singapore.

“As more global businesses look to set up their regional headquarters and treasury centres in Singapore to facilitate their growth in the region, it is critical that we can tap on his deep market knowledge to support our clients as they scale up,” Wong added.

