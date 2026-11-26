Details of the fund are now scant, but it would likely tap its expertise in the region’s small and mid-cap space

Lim Pang Qi, CEO of South-east Asia and Singapore in HSBC Asset Management, says the arm has grown fast in the last three years into an Asean manufacturing hub, from being just a satellite distribution centre. PHOTO: HSBC

[SINGAPORE] HSBC will take a regional approach with its new fund under Singapore’s Equity Market Development Programme (EQDP) by aiming to differentiate itself from other fund managers under the mandate.

Lim Pang Qi, HSBC Asset Management’s CEO for South-east Asia and Singapore, declined to disclose more about the new fund.

He added that the asset manager would likely tap its expanded expertise in the Asean small and mid-cap space – while meeting the programme’s goals of “bringing Singapore to the world”.

“If everyone kind of followed that objective to a T, then we’re going to end up with dozens of managers with the same objective,” he said in an interview with The Business Times.

“Eventually, if these come out as commercial funds, would it make sense then to have 20 of the same funds?”

HSBC’s asset management arm in Singapore has expanded rapidly in the last three years to become an Asean manufacturing hub, from being just a satellite distribution centre.

The management arm’s expansion, in line with the banking group’s view of Asean as a strategic trade corridor, also coincides with Lim’s tenure as chef of the business unit, a role he took on in November 2023.

He saw the EQDP mandate, which HSBC Asset Management won in October, as a “good milestone that summarises how we’ve grown” in the last three to five years.

From distribution centre to regional manufacturing hub

Lim said the asset manager’s expansion in Singapore is a “marked strategic move” that is in sync with the bank’s Asean motivations.

His team’s headcount is up to more than 80 from around 20, with its capabilities ranging from traditional equity and fixed income fund managers to research analysts and alternative resources.

This was accompanied by expansion in the region, with businesses in Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia that are run from Singapore.

The asset manager now manages the discretionary portfolio of HSBC’s private bank business, and has expanded the assets it covers – especially in alternatives.

Lim said the asset manager is a “specific facet of value-add” for the overall banking group, in that it connects its clients with the bank’s corporate functions, and manufactures tailored solutions for its core wealth business.

He plans to continue boosting collaboration with HSBC’s main banking operations, while growing its client base with its differentiated strategies, particularly with public-sector clients and sovereign wealth funds.

As clients are increasingly looking for bespoke solutions, the asset manager will focus on understanding clients’ views and gaining market pulse, Lim said.

A key area is in alternative assets, given that traditional markets have become commonplace in the region, he said.

Alternative assets help with client stickiness, as they tend to attract clients who want to invest for the long haul, he added.

“These days, you’re not going to stand out by selling an Asia equity fund,” he said. “People are going to look for all types of different things that they think would add colour and diversity to their portfolio.”

Noting competition in the space, Lim said it tends to be more specialist in nature, and offers more variation and possibilities when coming up with solutions.

“There are definitely sweet spots that we can find ourselves operating in,” he said.

“Unlike in an Asia equity fund in which everyone tends to own the same stocks, you can’t own the same property in real estate, so in a way, the differentiation happens by virtue of the underlying assets themselves.”

Lim noted that growing in Asean is a challenge due to the fragmentation of its markets. A manager thus needs to focus on being innovative, flexible in its product delivery and knowing enough about Asean markets.

“If you wanted aggressive growth in every one of these markets, you would need to adapt, and you need to innovate to some extent for these markets,” he said.