HSBC Singapore hires ex-OCBC exec for newly created trade finance role

Tue, May 07, 2019 - 5:50 AM
Before joining HSBC, Ms Lee was OCBC's head of product management, trade finance, since 2016. Previously, she spent 10 years at DBS Bank.

HSBC Singapore has hired Tze Tze Lee as the head of product and propositions, a newly created role within the bank's global trade and receivables finance team in Singapore.

Ms Lee joined HSBC on April 29 although the move was announced only on Monday.

