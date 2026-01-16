The Business Times
HSBC weighs future of Singapore life insurance business as analysts assess impact on wealth strategy

The bank says this comes under the group’s global ‘ongoing simplification’ drive

Tan Nai Lun
Navene Elangovan

Published Fri, Jan 16, 2026 · 09:04 AM — Updated Fri, Jan 16, 2026 · 02:40 PM
    • The review will cover only HSBC Life Singapore, and consider all options for the insurance manufacturing business. No decision has been made.
    [SINGAPORE] HSBC said on Friday (Jan 16) that it would conduct a strategic review of HSBC Life, its insurance manufacturing business in Singapore.

    The review will cover only HSBC Life Singapore, and consider all options for the insurance manufacturing business. No decision has been made yet, said the bank.

    Its announcement comes shortly after media outlet Bloomberg reported that the Hong Kong-based bank was exploring options for its insurance unit in Singapore, including a sale which could be valued at more than US$1 billion.

