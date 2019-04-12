You are here

Huationg Global seeks 60-day extension to hold AGM

Fri, Apr 12, 2019
CATALIST-listed Huationg Global is seeking a 60-day extension of time to hold its annual general meeting (AGM) for fiscal 2018 from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading (SGX-ST) and the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority.

The extension brings the deadline for the company to hold its AGM to June 29, 2019. Under Catalist rules, companies whose financial year ends on Dec 31, have four months until April 30 to convene their AGMs. 

The civil engineering firm said more time was needed due to stretched manpower resources from staff turnover and the increase in business activities of the group, in a regulatory filing on Thursday night.

It added the extension application was made to give the group and its external auditors sufficient time to complete and finalise its audited financial statements for fiscal 2018, and other information needed for its 2018 annual report.

