You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Huationg Global settles trademark-infringement lawsuit out of court

Fri, Jul 19, 2019 - 9:31 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

HUATIONG Global (HG) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Huationg Contractor (HC), have reached an amicable out-of-court settlement with a group of similarly-named but unrelated companies in a trademark infringement lawsuit which began early last year.

The Catalist-listed civil engineering firm said in a filing on Thursday evening that the plaintiff group of had filed a notice to wholly discontinue the lawsuit against HG and HC.

In January 2018, the plaintiff group of Singapore companies – Huationg Holdings, Huationg Inland Transport Services, Huationg (Asia), and Hua Resources – sued HG and HC in the High Court of Singapore. These firms are not a part of HG and its subsidiaries.

The plaintiff group had alleged that they were the co-owner of certain trademarks registered in the name of HG and HC or alternatively that the said trademarks were invalid.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

They also alleged that HG and HC had made “certain groundless threats of infringement and had defamed the plaintiff group”, causing Huationg Holdings and Huationg Inland Transport Services to suffer damages, according to a February 2018 filing by HG.

HG and HC had said then they were disputing these claims and intended to “strenuously defend” the allegations.

On Thursday, HG said it does not expect the settlement to have a material impact on the group’s earnings per share and net tangible assets per share for the current financial year ending Dec 31, 2019.

Huationg Global provides civil engineering services for infrastructure projects and ancillary inland logistics support services, and also sells construction materials.

Its shares last traded on June 19 at 14.5 Singapore cents.

Companies & Markets

Metech calls for trading halt pending announcement

GS Holdings flags 'significantly higher' H1 profit from receipt of China service fees

Sabana Reit's Changi South former tenant to pay S$2.99m in lease settlement

Stocks to watch: Keppel, SATS, Aims Apac Reit, Sabana Reit, GS Holdings, Metech

SGX to propose scrapping rule on minimum trading price: sources

Defence questions witness' loss estimate from Prudential agents' mass defection

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_190719_2.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to propose scrapping rule on minimum trading price: sources

BP_Peter Tan_190719_3.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Defence questions witness' loss estimate from Prudential agents' mass defection

BP_Keppel_190719_5.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Q2 profit drops 38.4% in absence of project en bloc sales

Most Read

1 Singapore Shopping Centre on en bloc market with S$255m reserve price
2 Stratech's Chew family is owner of Belmont GCB put up for auction
3 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
4 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
5 Smart City Kitchens files competition complaint against GrabFood, Deliveroo
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_SGX_190719_2.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to propose scrapping rule on minimum trading price: sources

BP_Peter Tan_190719_3.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Defence questions witness' loss estimate from Prudential agents' mass defection

Jul 19, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel, SATS, Aims Apac Reit, Sabana Reit, GS Holdings, Metech

BT_20190719_STROLLS19_3839483.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

NTU, Rolls-Royce to deepen ties in Phase 2 of corporate lab

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly