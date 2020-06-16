You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Huationg puts proposed Hong Kong dual listing on hold

Tue, Jun 16, 2020 - 8:48 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

CIVIL engineering firm Huationg Global on Tuesday said plans for its proposed dual listing in Hong Kong have been placed on hold "in view of the current situation in Hong Kong and the global economic uncertainty".

No application has been made to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for the listing of the shares, and the expenses related to the proposed listing incurred in 2018 and 2019 amounts to about S$724,000, the company said. 

The Catalist-listed firm was replying to questions raised by shareholders, ahead of its annual general meeting on June 19. 

Asked by shareholders about when the company would be paying a dividend as it had paid dividends for three years before stopping, Huationg said it does not have a fixed dividend policy. 

Huationg said the declaration of dividends is subject to many factors, including the "group's earnings, financial position, capital requirements to secure key infrastructure projects and general business condition that the directors may, in their absolute discretion, deem appropriate". Therefore, it is unable to provide assurance that dividends will be paid in the future, or of the amount or timing of any dividends that will be paid in the future, the company added. 

SEE ALSO

Huationg Global's chairman, executive directors take 20% pay cut amid Covid-19

Meanwhile, shareholders noted that the firm's share price is at "a very large discount" to its net asset value (NAV) per share of 49 Singapore cents. 

Huationg shares last traded at 6.5 Singapore cents on April 28. 

In response, Huationg said the gap between its share price and the NAV is due to prevailing market conditions and the lack of trading liquidity which may not reflect the true value of its share price. The company added that it is exploring complementary business segments to further enhance shareholder value.

"We will also focus on our core competence and continuously tender for government contracts," Huationg said.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

CapitaLand receives Singapore's first SORA-based loan from OCBC

OCBC, DBS to hire over 5,000 this year, with emphasis on tech roles

Improving standards for foreign workers could be a new opportunity for business

Boutique fund seeks answers from Accordia Golf Trust over move to retain profits

Changing hands

CMT offers more rental relief to SME tenants; CapitaLand accelerates China digitalisation push

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 16, 2020 08:32 AM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand receives Singapore's first SORA-based loan from OCBC

OCBC Bank and CapitaLand have inked Singapore’s inaugural loan facility agreement referencing the Singapore...

Jun 16, 2020 08:25 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei index soars more than 3% at open

[TOKYO] Tokyo's key Nikkei index soared more than 3.00 per cent at the open on Tuesday as investors took heart from...

Jun 16, 2020 07:09 AM
Government & Economy

Defence alleges abuse of process in Canada arrest of Huawei executive

[VANCOUVER] Lawyers for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on Monday accused Canadian police and border agents, in...

Jun 16, 2020 07:03 AM
Government & Economy

New York police to disband plain-clothes unit

[NEW YORK] America's largest police force, the NYPD, is to disband its plain-clothes anti-crime unit, its...

Jun 16, 2020 07:02 AM
Energy & Commodities

UAE says low oil price unsustaible, warns of shocks

[DUBAI] UAE Energy Minister Suheil al-Mazrouei said on Monday current low oil and gas prices are unsustainable and...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.