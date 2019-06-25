Hutchison Port Holdings announces CEO's July retirement, appoints replacement

CONTAINER port business Hutchison Port Holdings Management said on Tuesday that its current chief executive, Gerry Yim Lui Fai, will retire from his present position with effect from July 13.

HPH Management is the manager of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust.

Taking over the role of CEO is Lam Hing Man, who is currently the managing director of the group's Yantian International Container Terminals Limited, Yantian International Container Terminals (Phase III) Limited and Shenzhen Yantian West Port Terminals Limited.

Mr Lam has been in his current role since June 2012. He was previously the operations and human resources director of Yantian International Container Terminals from January 2008 to May 2012.

HPH Trust units last closed at S$0.30 on Monday.