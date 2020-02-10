You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust trims Q4 DPU to 5 HK cents

Mon, Feb 10, 2020 - 7:36 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

HUTCHISON Port Holdings Trust (HPHT) has trimmed fourth-quarter distribution per unit (DPU) to five HK cents (0.89 Singapore cent), from 8.48 HK cents before.

The DPU for the three months to Dec 31, 2019, announced in results on Monday, lowers the full-year payout by 35.3 per cent to 11 HK cents, compared with 17 HK cents previously.

While revenue was down by 11 per cent year-on-year to HK$2.67 billion on a drop in transshipment cargo, operating expenses did not fall as fast, eating into operating profit.

Otherwise, the trust recovered from multimillion-dollar impairments in the year prior to post net profit of HK$62.3 million against an earlier HK$12.1 billion loss. Excluding the impact of the impairments, profit attributable to unitholders was however 65.9 per cent lower at HK$62.3 million.

With mainland China making up more than two-thirds of income, the trust noted in its financial statements that it took a hit to outbound cargo to the United States in Q4 2019, amid a trade war between the two countries that saw cargo front-loading in the year-ago period.

SEE ALSO

Oxley Holdings posts 90% slide in Q2 net profit of S$3.56m

Even now, the US-China trade spat has been only partially resolved by a Phase One trade deal and "it is not expected the trade dispute can be easily and fully settled shortly", the management said.

It also pointed to the potential disruption of supply chains and global trade, as China stopped business activities to fight the deadly outbreak of a novel coronavirus.

"Against this backdrop of political and market volatility, (HPHT) management remains cautious about future cargo trends and will continue to exercise cost discipline while pursuing efficiency improvements," HPHT said, even as it flagged another hit from higher compliance costs at shipping lines, as new low-sulphur fuel regulations kicked in on Jan 1.

For the full year, HPHT posted a net profit of HK$528.2 million, down by 28.4 per cent on the year before, with the impairments excluded. Revenue slipped by 3.1 per cent to HK$11.1 billion.

For the latest payout, the books close on Feb 18 and the DPU will be paid out on March 27.

Separately, HPHT announced that independent director Kevin Westley will retire on Tuesday at the age of 70, after exactly nine years on the job.

HPHT closed down by 0.1 US cent or 0.62 per cent to US$0.161 on Monday before the results were announced.

Companies & Markets

Oxley Holdings posts 90% slide in Q2 net profit of S$3.56m

InnoTek, Aoxin Q&M shutter some China operations amid virus outbreak

Hot stocks: Healthcare-related plays back in vogue, supermarket operators see strong interest

UOB shuts select bank locations in China amid virus outbreak; Singapore financial centre on alert

ST Engineering wins new orders for aircraft conversion

OCBC hires another HSBC banker to drive Greater China business

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 10, 2020 06:52 PM
Companies & Markets

Oxley Holdings posts 90% slide in Q2 net profit of S$3.56m

MAINBOARD-LISTED developer Oxley Holdings saw its second-quarter earnings decimated by a sharp decrease in other...

Feb 10, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Feb 10, 2020 06:26 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares continue drop as virus spread weighs on sentiment

ASIAN equity markets continued their slide to start the week, with investors keeping a close eye on developments of...

Feb 10, 2020 06:04 PM
Companies & Markets

InnoTek, Aoxin Q&M shutter some China operations amid virus outbreak

MAINBOARD-LISTED precision metal part maker InnoTek has had to close some of its subsidiary Mansfield Group's six...

Feb 10, 2020 05:41 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 11.69...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly