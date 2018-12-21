You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hwa Hong takes 71% stake in £18.5 million acquisition of freehold office building in London

Fri, Dec 21, 2018 - 8:35 AM
UPDATED Fri, Dec 21, 2018 - 8:55 AM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

HWA Hong Corp has taken a majority stake in an £18.5 million acquisition of an office building in London, the investment holding company announced on Friday.

Hwa Hong took a 71.39 per cent interest in Garrett Property Holdings (GPH) for a nominal value of £71.39 (S$123.90), with the remaining shares held by unrelated parties including Langland Estates Ltd (UK) and Steptwice Company.

GPH in turn owns property investment firm Capital Garrett, which has signed agreements with two unrelated third parties to acquire a freehold property at 20 Garrett Street, London for £18.5 million.

The acquisition was an off-market transaction and was completed on Friday, and will be funded by a combination of bank loans and internal cash sources.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The property has a total lettable floor area of about 17,500 square feet and comprises office accommodation over three floors and a lower ground floor. It is fully leased until September 2029 with upward-only rent reviews in September 2019 and 2024.

It produces an annual gross rental income of about £610,000, translating to £35 per square foot, which is considered "low", Hwa Hong said. The passing rent presents a discount of about 30 per cent to current estimated market rents for similar buildings in the area and represents room for rental increases.

The area in the borough of Hackney, where the property is located, is commonly referred to as East London Tech City or Silicon Roundabout as it is London’s main technology cluster with more than 1,000 technology companies located there. The Old Street area is popular with both startup technology companies as well as established technology and media companies such as Adobe and CBS Corporation.

Hwa Hong said the acquisition allows it to expand its commercial property portfolio in London, and is in line with the group’s strategy to seek value-add opportunities in the central London commercial property market for recurrent rental income and capital appreciation. It also plans to raise rentals in the upcoming rent review process in 2019.

Hwa Hong expects the acquisition to be accretive to the group’s earnings per share at current levels of rent, although not very significantly.

Editor's Choice

file72ml3r5mmzd1ge9177ux.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Real Estate

Clear skies for Singapore office sector - but beware potential headwinds

nz-cbd-201218.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Productivity up, more jobseekers helped: public sector report

BT_20181221_RCOUTLOOK20_3649327.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Stocks

Ringing in the new year - and new fears

Most Read

1 Embracing artificial intelligence for industry
2 Newer strata malls fail to deliver
3 Wish for more things nice, not naughty, for Singapore market
4 Tough year, but DBS pushes on to be go-to bank for Asia fixed income
5 Institutional investors expect financial crisis within 5 years: poll
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file72ml3r5mmzd1ge9177ux.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Real Estate

Clear skies for Singapore office sector - but beware potential headwinds

nz-cbd-201218.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Productivity up, more jobseekers helped: public sector report

BT_20181221_BANK21_3649404.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Asia's central banks have almost no reasons to hike rates in 2019

BT_20181221_STNTUC_3649408.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Consumer

NTUC Enterprise gets competition panel's nod to buy Kopitiam

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening