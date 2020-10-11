You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hyflux asks Utico to address concerns raised by various creditor groups

Sun, Oct 11, 2020 - 5:32 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

HYFLUX has asked its Middle Eastern suitor Utico to address concerns flagged by creditor groups before a virtual townhall can be held for the water treatment firm's perpetual securities and preference shares (PnP) investors.

In a letter to Utico that was released to the Singapore Exchange late Friday night, Hyflux independent director Lau Wing Tat said: "Hyflux's position is that, prior to any such townhall being organised, Utico should first set out clearly how it intends to deal with concerns raised by the various creditor groups; and if necessary, provide revised terms for the creditors' consideration." In this way, the townwall will be useful and will not waste time and resources, Mr Lau added.

Mr Lau also highlighted in the letter that the Securities Investors Association (Singapore), or Sias, does not intend to endorse Utico's offer based on its current terms, and that Utico has yet to convince the medium-term note (MTN) informal steering committee and/or the unsecured working group (UWG) to support Utico's current offer.

Hyflux's letter made reference to an earlier letter from Utico on Oct 9. In that letter, Utico requested for a virtual townhall to be arranged by Hyflux with investors of the firm's PnP on either Saturday afternoon or Sunday evening.

In the letter, Utico noted that Sias had received "few responses" to their letter to P&P on Sept 25, which was based on Utico's offer on July 23. Of those who had responded, "majority have accepted Utico's proposal", the Middle Eastern utility provider said, adding that the July offer does not release Hyflux's directors, deeming it acceptable based on a condition put forward by some respondents.

SEE ALSO

Malaysia Airlines to shut down if restructuring plan fails: report

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The suitor went on to highlight that it has been the only party to conduct two townhalls for P&P holders, of which the first was attended by some 450-500 people and the second by about 50-70 people. "Majority (of) respondents/participants have accepted Utico's proposal," Utico said in the letter.

Utico added: "We also noted from the recent Hyflux affidavit, it states Pison (Investments) has made an offer to P&P. This is contrary to the Sias letter of Oct 7. This may also be explained." Pison and Aqua Munda are other potential Hyflux suitors.

On Oct 10, Utico followed up Hyflux's letter with a statement that was released to the media. In the latest statement, Utico reiterated that it remained ready for a virtual townhall on Sunday evening.

"Hyflux (on Saturday) delayed the P&P virtual townhall to give Pison time to make an offer to P&P working with Sias. However, Sias issued a letter to Hyflux on Oct 7 that there are no offers to P&P than than Utico," Utico said in the statement.

"It is interesting to note that as per Hyflux's own statement, UWG has asked Pison to ensure P&P agrees to their offer, prior to UWG engaging with investors including Pison," Utico went on to say.

"Three representative sample votes from P&P have given majority approval for Utico's offer so far - the only approvals Hyflux has received for any offer to P&P," Utico added.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Economies will recover more swiftly after lockdown: IMF

ERP charges to go up by S$1 at six CTE gantries from Oct 12

Suntec Reit makes London foray with £430.6m acquisition of Nova devt

Keppel O&M clinches contract valued at about S$600m

Petronas Gas, Top Oil to benefit as colder winter will raise demand for fuel: Maybank KE

Malaysian firms turn to private placements to raise funds

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 11, 2020 04:31 PM
Government & Economy

GIC chief warns 'divisive trends' to stay for years

[SINGAPORE] One of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds said "divisive trends" in areas such as economics,...

Oct 11, 2020 04:24 PM
Government & Economy

Singaporeans mainly unconcerned with foreign workers, poll shows

[SINGAPORE] A majority of Singaporeans aren't concerned about the presence of foreigners in the city-state even as...

Oct 11, 2020 03:31 PM
Government & Economy

10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, none in community

[SINGAPORE] There were 10 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Sunday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,876.

Oct 11, 2020 03:28 PM
Government & Economy

UK urged to do more to open up tax havens to public scrutiny

[LONDON] Recent events in the British Virgin Islands and Cayman Islands are seen by some as an indication that...

Oct 11, 2020 03:15 PM
Technology

UK data centre market continues to grow despite Brexit worry

[LONDON] Fears the UK's data centre operators would shift their infrastructure abroad because of Brexit are looking...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Australia in travel talks with Singapore, Japan, South Korea as coronavirus cases ease

Fearing Biden tax hikes, wealthy Americans rush to change estate plans

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in 60b yuan from over 10m investors

Malaysia Airlines to shut down if restructuring plan fails: report

Robinhood users say accounts were looted, no one to call

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for