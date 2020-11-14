Hyflux backs Strategic Growth Investments' rescue deal

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THREE days before the Hyflux judicial management order application is due to be heard in Court, the water treatment firm on Friday evening shared in-depth details of Strategic Growth Investments' (SGI) term sheet, and backed its proposal, calling it "comprehensive" and saying it...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes