Hyflux gets Court's approval to postpone scheme meetings, moratorium deadline

WATER-treatment company Hyflux on Thursday said that in light of the Covid-19 situation, the High Court has granted approval to its urgent applications to postpone the initial timelines for convening the scheme meetings and to extend the existing moratorium.

With this, the scheme meetings, originally scheduled for April 22 and 23, 2020, will be postponed to a later date to be decided.

The High Court also extended the moratorium until July 30, from April 30 initially.

In addition, the High Court has scheduled a case management conference at 10am on May 14, 2020 to issue further directions on the convening of the scheme meeting and the moratorium.