Hyflux gets more time to report financials, conduct AGM

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE Singapore Exchange has granted Hyflux further extensions to report its financials and to conduct its annual general meeting for fiscal 2018 as it undergoes reorganisation, the cash-strapped water treatment company announced late on Wednesday night.
Hyflux now has
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg