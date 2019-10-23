You are here

Hyflux group EVP, CFO Lim Suat Wah to take sabbatical leave

Wed, Oct 23, 2019 - 9:27 PM
DEBT-LADEN Hyflux's group executive vice-president (EVP) and group chief financial officer (CFO) is going on sabbatical leave, the water treatment firm announced on Wednesday.

Lim Suat Wah, 53, will cease to be Hyflux's group EVP and group CFO from Nov 8, because she is taking "sabbatical leave to handle personal family commitments", Hyflux said in a regulatory filing.

She was appointed to the position in May 2013.

As Hyflux is in the thick of restructuring, it has appointed senior vice-president (finance) Agnes Tan to assume full responsibility for finance, accounting, tax and treasury matters.

Hyflux, which has been given a debt moratorium until Dec 2, has had its shares suspended amid struggles to stay afloat in a sea of debt. It is awaiting a white knight to bail it out, and had earlier updated the court that more than one rescuer are waiting in the wings.

