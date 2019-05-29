You are here

Hyflux in talks with 7 parties, will pick a suitor by mid-June

Wed, May 29, 2019 - 7:43 PM
HYFLUX is in talks with seven different parties for a potential cash infusion, and plans to enter into a binding term sheet with one of them by mid-June.
The distressed water treatment firm will meet stakeholders and draw up terms of a restructuring scheme by the end of June, and aims to apply for leave to convene scheme meetings for creditors in July.

If all goes according to plan, the scheme meetings will be held in late August and the court-sanctioned restructuring process will be completed in September.

This was the timetable laid forth by Hyflux chief executive Olivia Lum in a May 27 affidavit that was read in a Singapore High Court on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Justice Aedit Abdullah extended Hyflux's debt moratorium by two months to Aug 2. Hyflux had sought a four-month extension until the end of September.

Once again, Justice Aedit stressed that Hyflux needs to be kept on a tight leash. "I am concerned about giving four months at one go. I will grant a two-month extension at the moment but I can indicate right now that I am able to extend further depending on what progress there is," he said.

The court will hear an update on Hyflux's restructuring process on Aug 2, and the company can apply for its moratorium to be extended then.

So far, Hyflux has named two potential suitors.

It is in advanced discussions with Emirati utilities group Utico over terms of a binding term sheet, for a possible investment of S$400 million, it said.

Hyflux is also in advanced discussions with Oyster Bay Fund for a possible S$500 million investment. Hyflux has said that Oyster Bay is an independent third party, but has not disclosed who is behind it.

Five other unnamed investors are in talks with Hyflux and have signed non-disclosure agreements.

Among the five is a large desalination company that has issued Hyflux a non-binding letter of interest to acquire certain of its assets in Algeria, Oman, the Middle East and the North Africa region, a large player in the power sector in Asia that is mulling a possible merger with Hyflux, a foreign investment fund that invests in distressed companies, a major nuclear and civil engineering contractor based in Asia, as well as a major waste treatment company also based in Asia.

Hyflux has prioritised discussions with potential strategic investors in respect of an investment in the entire Hyflux group, as opposed to those who prefer to "cherry-pick" parts of its business, WongPartnership lawyer Manoj Sandrasegara, who represents Hyflux, told the court on Wednesday.

