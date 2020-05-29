You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hyflux in talks with Utico, exploring options, including Aqua Munda

Fri, May 29, 2020 - 11:23 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

BELEAGUERED water-treatment firm Hyflux said that it continues to be in discussions with Utico, following the potential white knight’s decision to revoke the cash component of its rescue deal. 

In a bourse filing on Friday, Hyflux said that it is “considering the contents” of Utico’s May 26 letter, in which the Middle Eastern utility provider said that all cash considerations it had earlier offered will be substituted for stock in Utico and Hyflux. 

This means that holders of Hyflux's Perpetual securities and Preference shares (PnPs) will receive shares comprising 5 per cent of Utico and 12.5 per cent of Hyflux as payment, but with no cash component. Meanwhile, senior unsecured creditors will have to accept 17 per cent of Utico and 12.5 per cent of Hyflux as payment.

The new offer is valid only until June 4.

Hyflux said it is concurrently pursuing other options, including those with regard to other potential white knights, namely Aqua Munda, Longview and FCC Aqualia. 

SEE ALSO

KrisEnergy seeks to extend court protection till August

However, the circumstances surrounding Aqua Munda have attracted controversy, as it has not made any offer to PnP holders. But if Aqua Munda buys out all of the senior debt, Hyflux can exit the restructuring process.

As The Business Times previously reported, Aqua Munda is widely speculated to be a stalking horse for someone. This perception has been fanned by how Hyflux has not addressed questions about whether its board and advisers have an interest in Aqua Munda.

Hyflux’s next case-management conference is at 10am on June 11.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Lenders not seeking immediate repayment for covenant breach: Zheneng Jinjiang

Golden Energy's head of finance and reporting resigns

ThaiBev refutes media reports on plans to sell Vietnam businesses

KrisEnergy seeks to extend court protection till August

Burpple merchants join ComfortDelGro's food delivery platform

TT International gets court approval to extend scheme deadline to Aug 14

BREAKING NEWS

May 29, 2020 11:02 PM
Government & Economy

US consumer sentiment faltered in late May, outlook dimmed

[WASHINGTON] US consumer sentiment faltered in late May as Americans became increasingly pessimistic on the economic...

May 29, 2020 10:59 PM
Companies & Markets

Lenders not seeking immediate repayment for covenant breach: Zheneng Jinjiang

ZHENENG Jinjiang Environment has not received any request for accelerated repayments on a 2018 loan, despite the...

May 29, 2020 10:47 PM
Government & Economy

Protests over African American's death spread across US

[NEW YORK] A Minneapolis police station was overrun and set ablaze by protesters Thursday night as destructive...

May 29, 2020 10:32 PM
Consumer

China may buy less American farm products if US issues severe HK response

[BEIJING] China may reduce its imports of agricultural products from the United States if Washington issues a severe...

May 29, 2020 09:55 PM
Stocks

US: S&P, Dow open lower on jitters over Trump's China response

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes opened lower on Friday as investors braced for a US response to...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.