Hyflux JMs seek parties keen to take part in firm's revamp

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE judicial managers of Hyflux and its unit Hydrochem (S) Pte Ltd are inviting expressions of interest (EOI) from parties keen to invest in the embattled water treatment player, as part of a restructuring process.
Interested parties will need to reach out by Dec 4 to...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes