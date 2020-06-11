You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hyflux lenders to restart process to put firm under judicial management

Thu, Jun 11, 2020 - 4:16 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

Hyflux_copyright SPH.jpg
Hyflux is currently under a debt moratorium under Section 211B of the Companies Act, which gives it court protection from creditors until July 30.
PHOTO: SPH

A GROUP of bank lenders is seeking to put Hyflux under judicial management (JM), after two years of a court-sanctioned restructuring process that has continued to leave creditors empty-handed.

An unsecured working group (UWG) of banks comprising Mizuho, KfW, Bangkok Bank, BNP Paribas, Standard Chartered Bank, CTBC Bank and the Korea Development Bank plans to revive their earlier application to be carved out of Hyflux's debt moratorium, a Singapore High Court heard during Hyflux’s case management conference on Thursday.

Hyflux is currently under a debt moratorium under Section 211B of the Companies Act, which gives it court protection from creditors until July 30.

If a carve-out is approved, the UWG banks plan to file an application to appoint judicial managers over Hyflux to replace the present  management.

The UWG had first applied for a carve-out in May last year, but failed to win approval from the court. Hyflux resisted the application, arguing that judicial management applications often end with the company in liquidation.

SEE ALSO

Utico extends deadline for Hyflux revised offer to June 30

However, Justice Aedit Abdullah said last year that the application could be revived if circumstances change. "A moratorium is supposed to be a temporary solution," he said then, adding that Hyflux cannot be given a "blank cheque".

Hyflux's next pre-trial conference is expected to take place by July 30, before the moratorium expires.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

CapitaLand rolls out contactless tech at its India business parks

Singtel in consortium to build high-performance Asia-Pacific submarine cable

Top Glove posts record-high quarterly profit and revenue

Brazil launches administrative enforcement procedure against 5 Keppel units

SIA reinstates some flights, allows transit through Singapore from Australia, New Zealand

OCBC to resume face-to-face wealth advisory services, by appointment and at select branches

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 11, 2020 05:07 PM
Real Estate

Unit of Hong Kong property firm seeks to manage distressed Chinese debt

[HONG KONG] NWS Holdings, a unit of one of Hong Kong's biggest property developers New World Development, has...

Jun 11, 2020 04:53 PM
Garage

How Uber hailed a deal with Grubhub only to let it slip

[NEW YORK] Uber Technologies chief executive officer (CEO) Dara Khosrowshahi has spent much of his career deftly...

Jun 11, 2020 04:36 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish sharply lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares tumbled Thursday in line with a global retreat following a recent rally, while...

Jun 11, 2020 04:35 PM
Energy & Commodities

Oil traders lose another pow wow as Singapore event goes virtual

[SINGAPORE] Fortunes have been made - and lost - in the oil market this year on an unprecedented scale, but it looks...

Jun 11, 2020 04:28 PM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand rolls out contactless tech at its India business parks

REAL estate developer CapitaLand is adopting contactless technologies across its nine business parks in India to...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.