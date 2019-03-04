You are here

Hyflux reports S$916m impairment for Tuaspring, other assets

Mon, Mar 04, 2019 - 5:50 AM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

Singapore

HYFLUX has taken a S$916 million impairment for the nine months ended Sept 30, to adjust for a fall in carrying value of the Tuaspring water and power plant and other write-downs.

This figure was released on Saturday, after Hyflux submitted its latest statement of

