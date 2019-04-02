Hyflux saga demands better debt disclosure rules

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
CHINA is forcing companies to be more upfront about their debt loads, and Singapore should too.
In January, China tightened up domestic accounting rules for perpetual securities by spelling out when issuers can report them as equity in their books, and when they must show up as debt.
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg