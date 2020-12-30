You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hyflux said to have only S$21.5m in cash

Wed, Dec 30, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

HYFLUX, which was put under judicial management last month, now has only about S$21.5 million in cash, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The amount is enough to last at least 10 months, the person said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

The news means this is at least the second year in which liquidity at the water treatment company has more than halved. It had S$44.6 million in cash and equivalents at the end of 2019, compared with about S$92 million on Dec 31, 2018, court affidavits from March this year and January 2019 show.

Hyflux is Singapore's most high-profile debt-restructuring case, which has dragged on since a court-supervised process began in May 2018, frustrating creditors and some 34,000 retail investors. The once corporate highflyer faces about S$2.8 billion of investor claims, more than S$1 billion of which are from holders of its perpetual capital securities and preference shares.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Judicial managers Borrelli Walsh said earlier this month that they were in talks with 14 new potential investors, without disclosing their identities. That's on top of five existing suitors. Half of the 14 new bidders for Hyflux are financial investors, including one in Singapore that manages more than US$100 billion in assets, according to the person.

Bids include three more suitors from Singapore - another financial investor with assets over US$20 billion and two non-financial companies with latest annual revenues of more than US$800 million and US$200 million each. A company from Japan with annual revenue of over US$40 billion and another non-financial firm with operations in Singapore and Japan and yearly revenue of more than US$30 billion are also in the race, the person said. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

HKEX finding it tough to pick new boss

Value stocks shine amid recent market rebound: SGX

EHT rejects Lendco's allegations of false disclosures and bad faith conduct

China's record 5G blueprint for 2021 electrifies telecom stocks

LifeBrandz posts S$6.7m annual loss

Corporate digest

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 30, 2020 12:11 AM
Government & Economy

EU chiefs to sign Brexit trade deal Wednesday

[BRUSSELS] EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel will sign the post-Brexit trade deal agreed with...

Dec 30, 2020 12:04 AM
Government & Economy

Johnson avoids a Brexit split as Tory hard-liners back deal

[LONDON] Boris Johnson looks set to avoid a damaging rebellion in the House of Commons when his trade deal with the...

Dec 29, 2020 11:59 PM
Government & Economy

EU to buy extra 100 million doses of Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine

[BRUSSELS] The European Union will buy an extra 100 million doses of Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine,...

Dec 29, 2020 11:34 PM
Transport

Airbus nears 550 deliveries in year derailed by Covid-19

[PARIS] Airbus has handed over close to 550 aircraft in 2020, with three days left to pad its total in a year...

Dec 29, 2020 10:54 PM
Government & Economy

6.4-magnitude earthquake hits central Croatia

[ZAGREB] A powerful 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck central Croatia on Tuesday, according to the US Geological...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Twelve Cupcakes founders charged with offences under Employment of Foreign Manpower Act

Media tycoon Lai resigns as chairman of Next Digital

Value stocks shine amid recent market rebound: SGX

French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

6.4-magnitude earthquake hits central Croatia

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for