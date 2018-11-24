Hyflux says it hasn't finalised terms of debt revamp after some lenders reject first draft proposal

Get our introductory offer at only
HYFLUX said on Friday that it will need up to two months to sound out all stakeholders before putting a viable restructuring plan to creditors' vote.
Till then, various permutations are in discussion and will vary.
"None of these discussions are in any way binding
