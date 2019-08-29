You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hyflux says no definitive deal reached with white knight Utico

Thu, Aug 29, 2019 - 8:03 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

nz_hyflux_290819.jpg
Hyflux on Wednesday night clarified that a definitive agreement had not been entered into with Utico, pending resolution on "certain final outstanding issues" in the draft definitive agreements.
PHOTO: ST FILE

HYFLUX on Wednesday night clarified that a definitive agreement had not been entered into with Utico, pending resolution on "certain final outstanding issues" in the draft definitive agreements.

The embattled water firm was responding to media reports over a statement Utico, a United Arab Emirates utility firm, released on Tuesday stating that it had "signed and released" a restructuring agreement with Hyflux.

"The company and Utico are however in highly advanced discussions and will continue to engage with each other with a view to resolving such final outstanding issues and finalising and entering into the definitive agreement as soon as possible," Hyflux added in its statement issued just before midnight. 

In its statement on Tuesday, Utico said the restructuring deal "finds a resolution" for creditors and PNP investors and development projects that have been "languishing since the moratorium" in May 2018.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It also added that "swift action" would be taken to bring all projects up to speed, as well as take on new projects, together with the support of Hyflux’s board and management. Any details of the agreement were not disclosed.

When contacted by The Business Times at the time, Hyflux said that an announcement would be made in a filing with the Singapore Exchange. But no announcement was forthcoming as at press time.

Hyflux on Aug 16 said it would engage exclusively with Utico until Aug 26 as its negotiations were the most advanced among all potential investors.

This date was also the deadline for Hyflux to enter a definitive agreement for Utico’s intended investment – a S$300 million equity injection and a S$100 shareholder loan for 88 per cent of the water firm.

Companies & Markets

Will sea change engulf developers?

Nine Singapore firms make Forbes Asia's Best Over A Billion list

CPFIS funds deliver returns of 1.9% in second quarter

Strong demand for PSA, UBS bond deals as market heats up

Uneventful session sees STI slide

Brokers' take

Editor's Choice

nz_skyline_290822.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Dowry's S$1.5b - but suitors are queueing at virtual bank altar

nz_palmoil_290819.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Singapore's palm-oil plays endure a sullen month

nz_construction_290823.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will sea change engulf developers?

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_palmoil_290819.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Singapore's palm-oil plays endure a sullen month

nz_skyline_290822.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Dowry's S$1.5b - but suitors are queueing at virtual bank altar

BT_20190829_NAHBREXIT29_3876745.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Johnson gets Queen's nod to suspend Parliament

BT_20190829_JUBMW29_3876758.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Transport

Find this 1 on Lazada

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly