Hyflux to hold second round of town hall meetings on Jan 18

HYFLUX will hold its second round of town hall meetings on Jan 18, 2019 with securityholders, the water treatment firm announced on Monday.

The meetings are open to holders of the following securities:

S$100 million 4.25 per cent notes due 2018, S$65 million 4.60 per cent notes due 2019, and S$100 million 4.20 per cent notes due 2019 issued under its S$1.5 billion multicurrency debt issuance programme;

S$500 million 6.00 per cent perpetual capital securities; and

6 per cent cumulative non-convertible non-voting perpetual Class A preference shares.

Holders of the securities who wish to attend or be kept informed of the meetings can register their interest by noon on Jan 14 with the Securities Investors Association Singapore (SIAS), which will facilitate and moderate the meetings, or via Hyflux's online form.

Further details including the time and venue of the meetings will be published on SGXNet as soon as possible, Hyflux said.

The debt-laden firm is engaging stakeholders before presenting a viable restructuring plan to creditors' vote. Hyflux has said that it hopes to reach a deal with its creditors via a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement by April next year, and is seeking an additional four months of reprieve from creditors before its current court-approved debt moratorium expires on Dec 18.