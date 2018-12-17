You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hyflux to hold second round of town hall meetings on Jan 18

Mon, Dec 17, 2018 - 11:30 AM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

HYFLUX will hold its second round of town hall meetings on Jan 18, 2019 with securityholders, the water treatment firm announced on Monday.

The meetings are open to holders of the following securities:

  •  S$100 million 4.25 per cent notes due 2018, S$65 million 4.60 per cent notes due 2019, and S$100 million 4.20 per cent notes due 2019 issued under its S$1.5 billion multicurrency debt issuance programme;
  •  S$500 million 6.00 per cent perpetual capital securities; and
  •  6 per cent cumulative non-convertible non-voting perpetual Class A preference shares.

Holders of the securities who wish to attend or be kept informed of the meetings can register their interest by noon on Jan 14 with the Securities Investors Association Singapore (SIAS), which will facilitate and moderate the meetings, or via Hyflux's online form.

Further details including the time and venue of the meetings will be published on SGXNet as soon as possible, Hyflux said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The debt-laden firm is engaging stakeholders before presenting a viable restructuring plan to creditors' vote. Hyflux has said that it hopes to reach a deal with its creditors via a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement by April next year, and is seeking an additional four months of reprieve from creditors before its current court-approved debt moratorium expires on Dec 18.

Companies & Markets

Deloitte Singapore appoints Cheung Pui Yuen as new country managing partner

Halcyon Agri sets up online rubber trading platform; DBS takes minority stake

AF Global sells London hotel for £84.4m

Datapulse to buy Hotel Aropa in Seoul for 35b won

The Place Holdings appoints chairman's brother-in-law as chief operating officer

SGX, CapBridge eye growth-stage companies

Editor's Choice

BT_20181217_CCCAPBRIDGE13TURN_3644628.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, CapBridge eye growth-stage companies

BP_SGD_171218_1.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019

BT_20181217_VIBEAN17_3645069.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Bean there, done that

Most Read

1 Hyflux suspends contract for desalination package in Iran
2 Genting to launch world's biggest cruise liners in Singapore from 2020
3 Genting theme park plans 'all in place', slated to open in early 2019
4 Tender for Pasir Ris Central white site draws just three bids
5 Duck & Hippo founder sets another record price for shophouse
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181217_CCCAPBRIDGE13TURN_3644628.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, CapBridge eye growth-stage companies

BP_SGtrade_171218_3.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's November non-oil exports fall 2.6% after October spurt

BP_SGD_171218_1.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019

Dec 17, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening