Hyflux warns perp, pref holders they will lose everything in liquidation

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
WATER cleaning firm Hyflux faced its grey-haired creditors on Friday for the second time since it filed for bankruptcy protection, in a bid to rally support to carry through what has proven to be a tough rescue deal.
No definitive answers were given when investors asked repeatedly how
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg